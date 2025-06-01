Left Menu

Congress Demands SIT for Assault on Catholic Priests in Odisha

The Congress party has called for a special investigation team to be set up to probe the alleged assault on two Catholic priests, including a 90-year-old, in Odisha's Sambalpur district. The incident, occurring on May 23, is part of a worrying pattern of attacks on Christians in BJP-led states.

The Congress party has demanded the formation of a special investigation team to probe the alleged assault of two Catholic priests in Odisha's Sambalpur district. These attacks, including one against a 90-year-old Keralite, highlight a troubling pattern of violence against Christians, said AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.

Venugopal has sent a formal letter to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, urging immediate action. He pointed out that this is the latest instance in a series of attacks on Christians in BJP-governed states, raising concerns about the recurring nature of such violence and its implications for communal harmony.

Venugopal emphasized the urgency of protecting the constitutional rights of Christian priests and employees. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan visited the assaulted priests at a hospital in Ernakulam, further underlining the gravity of the situation.

