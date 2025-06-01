Duo Nabbed in Assam for Rs 54 Lakh Cyber Fraud

In a joint operation between Puducherry and Assam Police forces, two individuals were apprehended in Morigaon district, Assam, for reportedly orchestrating a Rs 54 lakh fraud. The accused allegedly used counterfeit PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and other documents, police disclosed.

The operation emerged from an intensive investigation initiated by Puducherry Police. Tracing the cybercriminals led law enforcement to the Laharighat area, where the arrests were finally made. This successful apprehension highlights the ongoing challenges law enforcement face in combating sophisticated digital fraud tactics.

Further investigations are currently underway to extract more information concerning the extent and nature of the fraud committed by the duo. Law enforcement agencies are delving deeper to determine whether more individuals are involved in this elaborate scam.