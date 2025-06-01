Left Menu

Duo Nabbed in Assam for Rs 54 Lakh Cyber Fraud

Two individuals were arrested in Assam's Morigaon district for allegedly defrauding a Puducherry resident of Rs 54 lakh using forged documents. The arrest was a collaborative effort between Puducherry and Assam Police. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover further details of the cybercrime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morigaon | Updated: 01-06-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 18:26 IST
Duo Nabbed in Assam for Rs 54 Lakh Cyber Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation between Puducherry and Assam Police forces, two individuals were apprehended in Morigaon district, Assam, for reportedly orchestrating a Rs 54 lakh fraud. The accused allegedly used counterfeit PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and other documents, police disclosed.

The operation emerged from an intensive investigation initiated by Puducherry Police. Tracing the cybercriminals led law enforcement to the Laharighat area, where the arrests were finally made. This successful apprehension highlights the ongoing challenges law enforcement face in combating sophisticated digital fraud tactics.

Further investigations are currently underway to extract more information concerning the extent and nature of the fraud committed by the duo. Law enforcement agencies are delving deeper to determine whether more individuals are involved in this elaborate scam.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025