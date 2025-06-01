Fake Recruitment Scandal Unravels at BSF Training Centre

In a significant development, two youths from Murshidabad district in West Bengal have been arrested on charges of forging documents to gain entry into the BSF Training Centre and School located in Meru, Hazaribag district. This incident was reported on Sunday by a police spokesperson.

According to Kunal Kishore, the Officer-in-Charge of Hazaribag Mufassil police station, the individuals identified as Bholu Soren and Ravi Besra were apprehended following the registration of an FIR by the Assistant Commandant responsible for training at the centre.

The case has raised alarm within the BSF, with authorities at both the North Bengal Front and headquarters in Delhi being informed. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the forgery plot, but the BSF's Assistant Commandant has declined to comment on the situation at this stage.