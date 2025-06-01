Demolition of Madrasi Camp Sparks Political Uproar in Delhi
A significant political controversy has emerged following the demolition of the Madrasi Camp slum in South Delhi, displacing hundreds. The AAP criticizes the BJP-led administration for insensitivity, while the Tamil Nadu government confirms compliance with court orders. Only 189 families qualified for relocation assistance, sparking further discontent.
A political controversy has erupted in the capital following the demolition of the Madrasi Camp slum in South Delhi. Carried out under a Delhi High Court order, the action displaced hundreds of working-class families and drew criticism from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.
AAP leaders accused the BJP-led Delhi administration of betrayal and insensitivity. Atishi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP's Delhi unit chief, expressed outrage over the move. They criticized both the timing and manner of the demolition.
Approximately 370 families lived in the 60-year-old slum cluster, but only 189 were offered relocation to government flats. The Tamil Nadu government stated it was adhering to legal directives and pledged support to affected residents from Tamil Nadu wishing to return home.
