Brilliant Ukrainian Drone Strike Deals Blow to Russian Air Bases

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commended the 'absolutely brilliant' drone attack by Ukraine on Russian air bases, which reportedly resulted in significant damage to Moscow's military capabilities.

In a message posted on Telegram, Zelenskiy emphasized that the operation was an independent effort by Ukraine, developed over more than a year and a half.

He later addressed the nation in his nightly video message, revealing that 117 drones were deployed in the operation that caused 'very tangible losses' to Russia.