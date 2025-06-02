Left Menu

Brilliant Ukrainian Drone Strike Deals Blow to Russian Air Bases

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy applauded a successful drone attack on Russian air bases, describing it as an 'absolutely brilliant' independent operation by Ukraine. The meticulous plan, over a year and a half in the making, utilized 117 drones to inflict significant losses on Russian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 00:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commended the 'absolutely brilliant' drone attack by Ukraine on Russian air bases, which reportedly resulted in significant damage to Moscow's military capabilities.

In a message posted on Telegram, Zelenskiy emphasized that the operation was an independent effort by Ukraine, developed over more than a year and a half.

He later addressed the nation in his nightly video message, revealing that 117 drones were deployed in the operation that caused 'very tangible losses' to Russia.

