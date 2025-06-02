Brilliant Ukrainian Drone Strike Deals Blow to Russian Air Bases
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy applauded a successful drone attack on Russian air bases, describing it as an 'absolutely brilliant' independent operation by Ukraine. The meticulous plan, over a year and a half in the making, utilized 117 drones to inflict significant losses on Russian forces.
In a message posted on Telegram, Zelenskiy emphasized that the operation was an independent effort by Ukraine, developed over more than a year and a half.
He later addressed the nation in his nightly video message, revealing that 117 drones were deployed in the operation that caused 'very tangible losses' to Russia.
