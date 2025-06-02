Left Menu

Tragedy in Kotkhai: Laborer Arrested for Alleged Murder

A Nepali laborer, Jeet Bahadur, was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Kotkhai, near Shimla. The woman's body was found with multiple injuries. Bahadur confessed to attacking her with a wooden stick during an altercation. He is charged under Section 103 (1) of BNS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-06-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 08:55 IST
A Nepali laborer, Jeet Bahadur, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Kotkhai, about 60 km from Shimla, police reported on Monday.

The woman's body was discovered on Sunday evening, bearing multiple injury marks and bruises, raising immediate suspicions.

According to police sources, Ramesh Dangi, another laborer, informed his employer, Hari Krishan Dhanta, upon discovering Deepa, wife of Jeet Bahadur, unconscious with visible injuries. During a preliminary inquiry, Bahadur confessed to having a physical altercation with Deepa the previous Saturday. He admitted that in a fit of rage, he struck her with a wooden stick, resulting in her death. Subsequently, Bahadur was charged with murder under Section 103 (1) of BNS.

