Left Menu

A Tumultuous Turn: South Korea's Political Storm and Snap Election

South Koreans will vote in a snap presidential election after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached and arrested following a brief martial law attempt in December. The situation escalated dramatically with Yoon's declaration of martial law, followed by his impeachment and arrest, amidst political turmoil and public unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 09:35 IST
A Tumultuous Turn: South Korea's Political Storm and Snap Election

South Koreans are preparing to elect a new president following the impeachment and arrest of Yoon Suk Yeol. The snap election, set for June, comes after a tumultuous period began with Yoon's imposition of martial law in December. His actions led to widespread political upheaval and public protests across the nation.

The crisis peaked when Yoon declared martial law, purportedly to tackle 'anti-state forces.' His decision was met with immediate resistance, culminating in his impeachment by parliament. The situation further intensified when Yoon was placed under investigation and subsequently arrested, marking a historic first for a sitting South Korean president.

With the election slated for June 3, South Korea's political landscape remains fraught with tension. The liberal Democratic Party has nominated Lee Jae-myung, while the conservative People Power Party has chosen Kim Moon-soo. Voters hope the election will restore stability following months of political chaos and unrest.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025