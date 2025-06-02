A Tumultuous Turn: South Korea's Political Storm and Snap Election
South Koreans will vote in a snap presidential election after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached and arrested following a brief martial law attempt in December. The situation escalated dramatically with Yoon's declaration of martial law, followed by his impeachment and arrest, amidst political turmoil and public unrest.
South Koreans are preparing to elect a new president following the impeachment and arrest of Yoon Suk Yeol. The snap election, set for June, comes after a tumultuous period began with Yoon's imposition of martial law in December. His actions led to widespread political upheaval and public protests across the nation.
The crisis peaked when Yoon declared martial law, purportedly to tackle 'anti-state forces.' His decision was met with immediate resistance, culminating in his impeachment by parliament. The situation further intensified when Yoon was placed under investigation and subsequently arrested, marking a historic first for a sitting South Korean president.
With the election slated for June 3, South Korea's political landscape remains fraught with tension. The liberal Democratic Party has nominated Lee Jae-myung, while the conservative People Power Party has chosen Kim Moon-soo. Voters hope the election will restore stability following months of political chaos and unrest.
ALSO READ
Haryana Man Arrested for Spying for Pakistan
Academic Freedom or Controversy? Professor's Arrest Over Social Media Post on Military Operation
Arrests Over Anti-India Social Media Posts in Meghalaya
Ali Khan Mahmudabad, associate professor at private university in Haryana, arrested for his remarks on Operation Sindoor: Police.
Operation Sindoor Controversy: Professor's Arrest Sparks Debate