A Tumultuous Turn: South Korea's Political Storm and Snap Election

South Koreans are preparing to elect a new president following the impeachment and arrest of Yoon Suk Yeol. The snap election, set for June, comes after a tumultuous period began with Yoon's imposition of martial law in December. His actions led to widespread political upheaval and public protests across the nation.

The crisis peaked when Yoon declared martial law, purportedly to tackle 'anti-state forces.' His decision was met with immediate resistance, culminating in his impeachment by parliament. The situation further intensified when Yoon was placed under investigation and subsequently arrested, marking a historic first for a sitting South Korean president.

With the election slated for June 3, South Korea's political landscape remains fraught with tension. The liberal Democratic Party has nominated Lee Jae-myung, while the conservative People Power Party has chosen Kim Moon-soo. Voters hope the election will restore stability following months of political chaos and unrest.