High-Stakes Peace Talks: Kyiv and Moscow's Search for Resolution Amid Tension

As Russian and Ukrainian officials prepare for upcoming peace talks in Istanbul, tensions and uncertainties loom over both parties. On the eve of discussions, Kyiv conducted a strike on Moscow's nuclear-capable bombers, intensifying the stakes of these critical negotiations, which aim to outline a ceasefire and path to peace despite stark differences.

Moscow's lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, confirmed Russia's receipt of Ukraine's draft peace memorandum. In Istanbul, Kyiv's representatives include Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. Both nations previously engaged in talks in May, which led to a significant prisoner swap without achieving a ceasefire or lasting peace agreement.

Despite low expectations of a breakthrough, Kyiv shows readiness for diplomatic progress if Moscow demonstrates flexibility. The mood in Russia remains tense after Ukraine's ambitious attacks, influencing domestic pressure for retaliation. Meanwhile, the international community, including envoys from the U.S., U.K., and EU nations, gears up to observe the talks chaired by Turkey's Foreign Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)