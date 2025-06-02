AAP Seeks Public Input to Curb School Fee Hikes
The AAP has launched a public consultation initiative to seek suggestions from parents and activists for drafting legislation to regulate school fees in Delhi. This move comes in response to the BJP government's alleged inability to address arbitrary fee hikes by private schools.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled a new public consultation initiative on Monday, aiming to gather input from parents and activists for a proposed legislation to regulate school fees in Delhi.
Opposition leader Atishi criticized the BJP government's handling of school fee hikes, announcing a dedicated e-mail for citizens to submit their suggestions. She accused the BJP of ignoring growing complaints and failing to regulate fee increases under various heads, such as swimming and extracurricular activities, in private schools.
Amidst protests and reported government inertia, the AAP pledged to draft a bill reflecting the concerns of Delhi families. The Delhi government recently approved a bill, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, to address fee regulation in both private and public schools.
