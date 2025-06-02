UP's new DGP Rajiv Krishna outlines roadmap to improve policing

Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajiv Krishna on Monday unveiled a 10-point agenda to elevate policing standards in the state, underlining that police will maintain an uncompromising stance against criminals.

Addressing his first press conference here, the 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer said he will focus on ensuring women's safety, tackling cybercrime and addressing public complaints.

Krishna also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for trusting him to lead the world's largest police force.

''This is a huge responsibility and I am committed to taking Uttar Pradesh Police to unprecedented heights of excellence,'' he said.

''In the last eight years, under the energetic leadership and clear vision of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, the direction of policing in the state has remained consistent. I will continue on this path with renewed strategic focus and enthusiasm,'' he added.

Krishna unveiled a comprehensive 10-point agenda to elevate policing standards in the state.

He said police will maintain an uncompromising stance against criminals, especially organised crime networks.

''Zero tolerance towards crime will remain the bedrock of our law enforcement strategy. We aim to create a secure environment for all citizens,'' he said.

Underlining the urgent need to address crimes against women, Krishna said special focus will be on its prevention and redressal.

''Our initiatives will be directed at empowering women and reinforcing their sense of safety,'' he said.

The DGP further said that responsive and sensitive handling of public grievances will be a top priority.

''We will ensure that every voice is heard and every complaint is resolved empathetically and swiftly,'' he said.

Krishna warned that any disruption will be dealt with firmly. He also identified cybercrime as a growing challenge, especially in the post-Covid era.

''We have strengthened our cyber infrastructure and will further modernise it using advanced technologies,'' he noted.

Krishna took charge as DGP on May 31, replacing Prashant Kumar on his superannuation.

