All-party delegation in Liberia reaffirms India’s stand against terrorism

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7. Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10.

An all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde conveyed India's ''united'' resolve to combat terrorism in ''all its forms and manifestations'' during an interaction with the Indian community in Liberia.

The delegation reached the West African nation on May 31 for a three-day visit as part of India's global outreach to underscore its message of 'Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism'.

It is a part of seven multi-party delegations that have been tasked to visit 33 global capitals as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

During an interaction with the Indian community here on Sunday, the delegation conveyed ''India's united national sentiment and collective political will to combat terrorism in all its forms and support received from international community in this endeavour,'' the Indian embassy in Liberia said in a post on X.

Delegation members also appreciated the diaspora's role in ''strengthening India's friendship with Liberia and upholding Indian values abroad,'' it said.

Earlier in the day, the all-party group also paid floral tributes at the grave of former President William V S Tubman, ''fondly remembered as the 'Father of Modern Liberia', at the National Museum of Liberia,'' according to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs. ''The visit to the National Museum, which is a powerful symbol of resilience and rich heritage of Liberia, reaffirmed India's solidarity with the people of Liberia and India's firm commitment to uphold peace and security globally,'' it said.

On its arrival in Monrovia on May 31, the delegation was received by the Indian Ambassador to Liberia Manoj Bihari Verma, senior politicians and members of the diaspora.

''The warm reception and high-level presence reflected Liberia's strong solidarity with India - particularly in the wake of the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, India,'' according to the press release. Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

