Left Menu

Indore couple missing in Meghalaya: Man's body found, search for wife continues

The police have not got any clue so far of Sonam Raghuwanshi, Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Prevention Branch Rajesh Kumar Tripathi told PTI.Raja Raghuwanshis family runs a transport business, with kin saying the couple got married here on May 11 and left for Meghalaya on May 20.Earlier, the deceaseds brother Sachin Raghuwanshi had claimed the couple may have been kidnapped and had sought deployment of the army to trace them.He had told reporters here that local hotel staff guides and those renting out two-wheelers in the north eastern state may be involved in the disappearance.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-06-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 18:08 IST
Indore couple missing in Meghalaya: Man's body found, search for wife continues
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a man from Indore in Madhya Pradesh who had gone missing along with his wife in Meghalaya recently was found on Monday, while search for his wife continues, a police official said here.

Raja Raghuwanshi and his wife Sonam had gone missing on May 23 in Sohra (also known as Cherrapunji) in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district after going there for their honeymoon.

''Meghalaya police recovered a body on Monday which was identified as that of Raja Raghuwanshi by his brother Vipin Raghuwanshi. The time and other details of the death will be had after we get the post mortem report. The police have not got any clue so far of Sonam Raghuwanshi,'' Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Prevention Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi told PTI.

Raja Raghuwanshi's family runs a transport business, with kin saying the couple got married here on May 11 and left for Meghalaya on May 20.

Earlier, the deceased's brother Sachin Raghuwanshi had claimed the couple may have been kidnapped and had sought deployment of the army to trace them.

He had told reporters here that local hotel staff guides and those renting out two-wheelers in the north eastern state may be involved in the disappearance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025