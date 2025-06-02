Ratnakar Patnaik, Dinesh Pant take charge as MDs of LIC

Ratnakar Patnaik and Dinesh Pant on Monday took charge as managing directors (MDs) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

LIC has a provision of having four MDs.

Both Patnaik and Pant were appointed as Managing Director vide Government of India notification dated May 14, 2025, LIC said in two separate statements.

Prior to taking charge as MD of LIC, Patnaik was executive director (Investment-Front Office) and Chief Investment Officer of the Corporation, the statement said.

Pant has been the Appointed Actuary and executive director (Actuarial) of the LIC, prior to assuming the role of MD, another statement said.

