Left Menu

Ratnakar Patnaik, Dinesh Pant take charge as MDs of LIC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:21 IST
Ratnakar Patnaik, Dinesh Pant take charge as MDs of LIC
  • Country:
  • India

Ratnakar Patnaik and Dinesh Pant on Monday took charge as managing directors (MDs) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

LIC has a provision of having four MDs.

Both Patnaik and Pant were appointed as Managing Director vide Government of India notification dated May 14, 2025, LIC said in two separate statements.

Prior to taking charge as MD of LIC, Patnaik was executive director (Investment-Front Office) and Chief Investment Officer of the Corporation, the statement said.

Pant has been the Appointed Actuary and executive director (Actuarial) of the LIC, prior to assuming the role of MD, another statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025