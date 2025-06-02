Left Menu

Boy killed, another injured as wall of under-construction water park collapses in UP's Deoria

An 11-year-old boy died and another got injured after a wall of an under-construction water park collapsed on them in Bhbhauli village Uttar Pradeshs Deoria district on Monday, police said.Additional Superintendent of Police ASP Arvind Kumar said several children had gone to visit the water park in the morning.

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:33 IST
An 11-year-old boy died and another got injured after a wall of an under-construction water park collapsed on them in Bhbhauli village Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Monday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arvind Kumar said several children had gone to visit the water park in the morning. Among them were Shyam alias Mochhu (16), a resident of Bhbhauli village, and Sangam Nishad, from Pindra Lakshmipur village of Kushinagar district.

Sangam had been living with his mother Meena at his maternal grandparents' home and studying there, he said.

The ASP said the two boys were standing next to a newly built wall when, due to water accumulation in the park premises, the wall suddenly gave way and collapsed on them. Sangam got buried under the debris and died on the spot, while Shyam sustained serious injuries.

With the help of locals, Sangam's body was pulled out from under the rubble, he said.

Shyam has been referred to Deoria Medical College for treatment, the ASP added.

SHO Ranjit Singh Bhadauria said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

A case will be registered based on a written complaint from the deceased boy's mother, and further action will be taken, he said.

