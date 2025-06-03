Colombia condemns Guatemala arrest warrant for former corruption prosecutor

Colombia's foreign ministry on Monday condemned an arrest warrant issued by Guatemala for Colombia's attorney general and its former defense minister and current designated ambassador to the Vatican.

In a statement, the Colombian foreign ministry said Guatemala's calls for the arrests of Attorney General Luz Adriana Camargo and former Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez, a former UN anti-corruption investigator in Guatemala, are an "attack on the fundamental principles of international justice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)