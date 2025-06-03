Colombia condemns Guatemala arrest warrant for former corruption prosecutor
Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 03-06-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 07:04 IST
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombia's foreign ministry on Monday condemned an arrest warrant issued by Guatemala for Colombia's attorney general and its former defense minister and current designated ambassador to the Vatican.
In a statement, the Colombian foreign ministry said Guatemala's calls for the arrests of Attorney General Luz Adriana Camargo and former Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez, a former UN anti-corruption investigator in Guatemala, are an "attack on the fundamental principles of international justice."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ivan Velasquez
- Defense
- Luz Adriana Camargo
- Colombian
- Vatican
- Colombia
- Guatemala
Advertisement