Colombia condemns Guatemala arrest warrant for former corruption prosecutor

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 03-06-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 07:04 IST
Colombia's foreign ministry on Monday condemned an arrest warrant issued by Guatemala for Colombia's attorney general and its former defense minister and current designated ambassador to the Vatican.

In a statement, the Colombian foreign ministry said Guatemala's calls for the arrests of Attorney General Luz Adriana Camargo and former Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez, a former UN anti-corruption investigator in Guatemala, are an "attack on the fundamental principles of international justice."

