One more arrested in Assam for 'sympathising' with Pakistan

One more person has been apprehended for allegedly ''sympathising with Pakistan on social platforms'', taking the total number of such arrests to 82 so far in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The police arrested Ajibul Islam from Lakhimpur.

'''#Update on crackdown against Anti-national elements| June 3. A total of 82 people are behind bars now for sympathising with Pakistan on social platforms'', The action will continue...'', the chief minister posted on X.

Sarma had earlier said the '''state-wide crackdown on traitors will continue and nobody will be spared''.

The police have launched action against those people who were allegedly indulging in ''anti-India and pro-Pakistan activities''.

The chief minister had also said that the National Security Act (NSA) will be clamped on certain people arrested but not on all.

Opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack but after he was granted bail in this case, he was booked under the NSA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)