Left Menu

One more arrested in Assam for 'sympathising' with Pakistan

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-06-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 11:47 IST
One more arrested in Assam for 'sympathising' with Pakistan
  • Country:
  • India

One more person has been apprehended for allegedly ''sympathising with Pakistan on social platforms'', taking the total number of such arrests to 82 so far in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The police arrested Ajibul Islam from Lakhimpur.

'''#Update on crackdown against Anti-national elements| June 3. A total of 82 people are behind bars now for sympathising with Pakistan on social platforms'', The action will continue...'', the chief minister posted on X.

Sarma had earlier said the '''state-wide crackdown on traitors will continue and nobody will be spared''.

The police have launched action against those people who were allegedly indulging in ''anti-India and pro-Pakistan activities''.

The chief minister had also said that the National Security Act (NSA) will be clamped on certain people arrested but not on all.

Opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack but after he was granted bail in this case, he was booked under the NSA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025