UPDATE 1-Russian attack on Ukraine city of Sumy kills three, injures 25

A Russian artillery attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy on Tuesday killed three people and injured 25, including children, the city council and the health ministry said.

A Reuters video showed rescuers and police assessing damage on a street littered with debris. One body, covered with a sheet, lay prone near cars peppered with splinters. The country's health ministry said 25 people sought medical attention.

"Eight of the wounded are in serious condition, and three of them are children," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at least one rocket fired from a multiple rocket launcher had failed to detonate and lodged itself in an apartment building.

Commenting on the attack, Zelenskiy said on his Telegram channel: "That's all one needs to know about the Russian wish to end this war." On Monday, Russia told Ukraine at peace talks in Istanbul it would only agree to end the war if Kyiv gives up big new chunks of territory and accepts limits on the size of its army. Ukraine has repeatedly rejected the Russian conditions as tantamount to surrender.

"It is obvious that ... without decisive steps by the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who has power, Putin will not ... agree to a ceasefire," he said. The attack on Sumy, a city of over 255,000 located just 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, follows Sunday's surprise Ukrainian drone attack on nuclear-capable long-range bombers deep in Siberia.

Earlier on Tuesday, the administration of Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk also said four civilians were killed in separate artillery attacks on four locations overnight. Russia denies deliberately attacking civilians in what the Kremlin calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

