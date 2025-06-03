Divided Blueprints: Russia and Ukraine's Path to Peace

In a significant development, Russia and Ukraine have unveiled their respective peace proposals, highlighting the wide chasm between the two sides in achieving resolution. These blueprints, exchanged during negotiations in Istanbul, underscore both nations' divergent approaches to ending the conflict.

Russia's proposal includes a short-lived truce followed by negotiated terms, while Ukraine demands a comprehensive ceasefire as a prelude to talks. Ukraine also calls for the return of abducted children and the exchange of prisoners, whereas Russia stresses sanctions easing contingent upon progress in negotiations.

The prospects of peace hinge on a meeting between the leaders of the two countries, who would finalize terms involving territorial recognition, security guarantees, and economic restitution. International oversight and mechanisms for penalizing breaches are critical components that both nations must agree upon.

(With inputs from agencies.)