Militants Nabbed in Manipur for Arms Smuggling
Four militants from the Chin Kuki Mizo Army were arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district. They face charges related to arms smuggling and extortion. Arrested by Assam Rifles, they were apprehended around 2:30 pm and are now facing multiple charges under various laws, including BNS, Arms Act, and UAPA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Four militants were apprehended in Manipur's Churachandpur district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Identified as members of the Chin Kuki Mizo Army, the militants were caught by Assam Rifles personnel near Kerith and Rengkai areas around 2:30 pm.
The arrested individuals are accused of engaging in arms smuggling and extorting local residents. A case against them has been filed under several laws, including the BNS, the Arms Act, and the UAPA at the Churachandpur police station.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Iran Summons UK Envoy Over Arrests
Unveiling the Shadows: Arrests Made in Disturbing Double Murder Case
ED Arrests Former UCO Bank CMD in Multi-Crore CSPL Fraud Case
Espionage Crackdown: Punjab Police Arrests Two for Sharing Military Secrets
NIA Arrests Key Insurgent in 2024 Manipur Case from Kerala