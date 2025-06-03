Left Menu

Militants Nabbed in Manipur for Arms Smuggling

Four militants from the Chin Kuki Mizo Army were arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district. They face charges related to arms smuggling and extortion. Arrested by Assam Rifles, they were apprehended around 2:30 pm and are now facing multiple charges under various laws, including BNS, Arms Act, and UAPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:52 IST
Militants Nabbed in Manipur for Arms Smuggling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four militants were apprehended in Manipur's Churachandpur district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Identified as members of the Chin Kuki Mizo Army, the militants were caught by Assam Rifles personnel near Kerith and Rengkai areas around 2:30 pm.

The arrested individuals are accused of engaging in arms smuggling and extorting local residents. A case against them has been filed under several laws, including the BNS, the Arms Act, and the UAPA at the Churachandpur police station.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025