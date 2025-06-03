Militants Nabbed in Manipur for Arms Smuggling

Four militants were apprehended in Manipur's Churachandpur district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Identified as members of the Chin Kuki Mizo Army, the militants were caught by Assam Rifles personnel near Kerith and Rengkai areas around 2:30 pm.

The arrested individuals are accused of engaging in arms smuggling and extorting local residents. A case against them has been filed under several laws, including the BNS, the Arms Act, and the UAPA at the Churachandpur police station.