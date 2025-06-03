Left Menu

Governor's Push for Tribal Welfare in Uttar Pradesh's Tharu Regions

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel directed officials to organize camps in Tharu tribal areas to improve government welfare outreach. She emphasized women's and children's development and expanded healthcare, while directing enhanced access to education and reviewing malnutrition and organic farming efforts during her visit to Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has taken assertive steps to ensure government welfare schemes reach Tharu tribal areas. During her recent visit to Lakhimpur Kheri district, Patel convened with officials to discuss the holistic development of women and children, emphasizing the need for better healthcare services in the region.

At a review meeting held at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve auditorium, she instructed the Chief Medical Officer to gather maternity-related data from local private hospitals. Progress in maternity services was noted, with the district increasing its delivery points and six sub-centres becoming operational in Tharu regions.

Governor Patel also underscored the importance of malnutrition monitoring, directing officials to conduct home visits for severely malnourished children. Efforts in education were also scrutinized, as she inspected PM SHRI schools and reviewed initiatives like organic farming and schemes under the 'Har Gaon, Talab' project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

