Zelenskiy Retains Ukrainian Land Forces Commander Amid Crisis

The commander of Ukraine's land forces, despite resigning over a deadly attack, is retained by President Zelenskiy. Major General Mykhailo Drapaty announced that Zelenskiy expressed his trust and has reassigned him to focus on the war, front lines, and victory.

Updated: 03-06-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:39 IST
A prominent Ukrainian military leader remains in service despite tendering his resignation over a fatal Russian assault. Major General Mykhailo Drapaty, commander of Ukraine's land forces, shared that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy continues to place confidence in his leadership.

In a message on Facebook, Drapaty conveyed that President Zelenskiy listened to his concerns, offered support, and urged him to prioritize critical aspects of the conflict—the war effort, the front line, and securing victory.

President Zelenskiy's decision keeps Drapaty active, assigning him new duties to fortify Ukraine's military stance on the battlefield.

