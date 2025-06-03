Zelenskiy Retains Ukrainian Land Forces Commander Amid Crisis
The commander of Ukraine's land forces, despite resigning over a deadly attack, is retained by President Zelenskiy. Major General Mykhailo Drapaty announced that Zelenskiy expressed his trust and has reassigned him to focus on the war, front lines, and victory.
A prominent Ukrainian military leader remains in service despite tendering his resignation over a fatal Russian assault. Major General Mykhailo Drapaty, commander of Ukraine's land forces, shared that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy continues to place confidence in his leadership.
In a message on Facebook, Drapaty conveyed that President Zelenskiy listened to his concerns, offered support, and urged him to prioritize critical aspects of the conflict—the war effort, the front line, and securing victory.
President Zelenskiy's decision keeps Drapaty active, assigning him new duties to fortify Ukraine's military stance on the battlefield.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- commander
- Zelenskiy
- land forces
- resignation
- attack
- trust
- war
- victory
- assignment
ALSO READ
"Why are you scared of Samajwadi Party's DNA question, Akhilesh?"Brijesh Pathak's scathing attack on SP
Girganga Parivar Trust: Champion of Global CSR & ESG 2025 for Water Conservation
Swift Arrest Follows Bielefeld Bar Attack
Delhi's education system being destroyed; there are long power cuts in city, says Arvind Kejriwal in apparent attack on BJP.
Prophaze Technologies Neutralizes Major DDoS Attacks Amid India-Pakistan Tensions