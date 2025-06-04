Left Menu

Zelenskiy Revamps Military Leadership Amid Russian Conflict

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine announced a strategic military reshuffle aimed at enhancing combat readiness against Russian aggression. Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi has been appointed Commander of the Joint Forces, focusing on front-line combat. Additional appointments include commanders for paratroops, unmanned systems, and the Eastern Operational Command.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy initiated a significant overhaul of Ukraine's military leadership on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen combat focus amid ongoing conflicts with Russia. A new command structure was introduced, including key figures transitioning into roles to maximize frontline effectiveness.

Following a strategic meeting with top military officials, Zelenskiy announced Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi's reassignment as the new Commander of Joint Forces. Drapatyi, who had previously offered his resignation, will concentrate on combat operations, shifting away from his prior command of Ukraine's land forces. Meanwhile, an undisclosed officer will now oversee training and recruitment processes.

Further shifts in military leadership encompass the appointment of Oleh Apostol as commander of the paratroops and Robert Brovdi as commander of unmanned systems, reflecting an emphasis on modern warfare techniques. Additionally, Vadym Sukharevskyi has taken the helm of the Eastern Operational Command, with Ihor Skybiuk being appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

