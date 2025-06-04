Left Menu

Stalled Diplomacy: Russia's Repeated Ultimatums

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized Russia for presenting outdated demands during recent talks aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. Despite Kyiv's proposals, Moscow offered no responses. Sybiha, voicing his frustrations on social media, emphasized that Russia's silence signifies a preference for prolonging the war rather than achieving peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 01:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has condemned Russia for presenting what he describes as 'old ultimatums' during the latest negotiations concerning the Ukraine conflict. The talks, aimed at reaching a settlement, seem to be at an impasse as Moscow has yet to respond to Kyiv's peace proposals.

Following the discussions, Sybiha expressed his dissatisfaction on the X social media platform, lamenting the lack of any substantive reply from the Russian delegation. 'We demand Russia's reply,' he stated, highlighting their silence both during and after the meetings.

Sybiha accused Russia of demonstrating a desire to prolong the conflict by not addressing Ukraine's constructive proposals made in Istanbul. The foreign minister argued that this silence does nothing to bring about true peace.

