Stalled Diplomacy: Russia's Repeated Ultimatums

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has condemned Russia for presenting what he describes as 'old ultimatums' during the latest negotiations concerning the Ukraine conflict. The talks, aimed at reaching a settlement, seem to be at an impasse as Moscow has yet to respond to Kyiv's peace proposals.

Following the discussions, Sybiha expressed his dissatisfaction on the X social media platform, lamenting the lack of any substantive reply from the Russian delegation. 'We demand Russia's reply,' he stated, highlighting their silence both during and after the meetings.

Sybiha accused Russia of demonstrating a desire to prolong the conflict by not addressing Ukraine's constructive proposals made in Istanbul. The foreign minister argued that this silence does nothing to bring about true peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)