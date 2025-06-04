Macron and Meloni Unite for a Stronger Europe Amid Tensions
French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have pledged to enhance European strength by addressing economic competition, defense, and security amid previous tensions. Their meeting in Rome aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and discuss shared concerns, including European defense, trade, and relations with the United States.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met in Rome on Tuesday to discuss bolstering European unity despite recent tensions concerning Ukraine, trade, and international relations. Their three-hour session aimed to mend ties and highlight shared objectives on Europe's economic competitiveness and prosperity.
The leaders issued a joint statement emphasizing the importance of European companies competing equally, particularly in emerging sectors like AI and renewable energy. They discussed coordinated strategies across industries, including the automotive and steel sectors, and stressed strong European commitments.
The meeting also covered security concerns such as Russia's influence in eastern Libya, and both leaders confirmed a forthcoming bilateral summit in France in 2026. Despite previous criticisms and differences, the summit displayed mutual respect and friendship between Macron and Meloni.
(With inputs from agencies.)
