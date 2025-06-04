Left Menu

Unforgotten: Tiananmen Square and the Global Call for Human Rights

On the 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, Taiwan's president and the U.S. highlight the enduring significance of the 1989 pro-democracy protests. Despite China's attempts to suppress remembrance, global leaders and activists continue to commemorate the courage of those who fought for human rights and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 08:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The world continues to remember China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, a pivotal moment in history that China officially discourages commemorating. On its 36th anniversary, top figures from Taiwan and the U.S. emphasize the importance of remembering the fight for democracy and human rights.

In Taipei and elsewhere, commemorations take place to honor those involved in the protests. Taiwan's President Lai praised the courage of the demonstrators while highlighting the universal significance of human rights. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed these sentiments, criticizing China's efforts to erase the event from public memory.

Despite rigid security in Hong Kong under China's national security law, the call for accountability persists. Organizations like the Tiananmen Mothers demand a full accounting, while activists, like Chow Hang-tung, continue their protests through acts such as hunger strikes, reinforcing the global resolve to preserve the memory of Tiananmen Square.

(With inputs from agencies.)

