Russian forces have intensified their operations in Ukraine's northern region of Sumy, officials and analysts confirmed on Tuesday, with Moscow announcing the capture of another village and inching closer to the regional capital.

The move towards Sumy comes amidst ongoing peace negotiations in Turkey, where Russia has laid out conditions for ending the conflict, demanding territorial concessions and military restrictions from Kyiv. Meanwhile, Kyiv exhibited its resilience by targeting Russian strategic positions, including the Crimean Bridge.

As battles rage, Sumy's local administration reported civilian casualties from Russian artillery, while military strategists warned of worsening threats if further Russian gains continue. Evacuations from vulnerable villages have been mandated, highlighting the escalated stakes for both nations and the volatile situation along the frontline.