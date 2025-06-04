Political Drama Unfolds: AAP Hits Back at BJP's Corruption Allegations

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of using Delhi's Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) as a political tool to target its leaders. This comes in the wake of former ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain being summoned for questioning in connection with alleged corruption in the construction of classrooms.

According to AAP, these summons are politically motivated and aimed at creating a false narrative. The party insists that there was no corruption in the project, describing the allegations as pure politics orchestrated by the BJP. The ACB summons were issued following a First Information Report alleging financial irregularities amounting to Rs 2,000 crore in the project.

The AAP contends that the BJP, which recently gained power in Delhi, is misusing the weakened ACB to further its agenda. Criticism from AAP also pointed out that the BJP's focus seems to be on targeting the opposition rather than governing effectively. An investigation is currently underway, with further actions expected based on its findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)