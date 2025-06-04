Explosive Recovery Operation Unfolds in Odisha's Dense Forests

Security forces have recovered nearly one ton of explosives stolen by Maoist insurgents from near a stone quarry in Odisha's Sundergarh district, according to an official report on Wednesday.

The Odisha Police, in collaboration with the CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar, the Special Operations Group (SOG), and the COBRA unit, initiated a comprehensive search in Saranda forest, Jharkhand. This followed the robbery of approximately four tons of explosives, primarily gelatin, on May 27.

So far, a cumulative total of nearly 3.6 tons of the stolen explosives has been recovered. The operation continues in the dense forest regions adjacent to Jharkhand. Authorities have also arrested key suspects, including Sraban Agarwal, an explosives warehouse owner, and a truck driver.

