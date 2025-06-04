Madrassa Horror: Educator Arrested for Alleged Assault

In a shocking incident, a madrassa operator identified as Zuber has been taken into custody following accusations of raping a female teacher at the educational institution. The local police in Fatehganj West confirmed his arrest on Tuesday.

According to authorities, Zuber summoned the teacher to the madrassa under the guise of work on a holiday. The victim's family, alarmed by her prolonged absence, discovered her in an unconscious state upon arrival at the institution. The family promptly filed a complaint, resulting in Zuber's arrest.

The police are conducting further investigations into the incident to ensure justice is served. This case highlights the urgent need for vigilance and reform to protect individuals in educational environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)