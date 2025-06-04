Punjab YouTuber Arrested in Pakistani Espionage Case
A Punjab-based YouTuber, Jasbir Singh, was arrested for allegedly being part of a terror-backed espionage network, spying for Pakistan's ISI. Connected with influencer Jyoti Malhotra, Singh used his platform as a cover for espionage activities. Authorities are investigating the broader network, identifying collaborators, and retrieving deleted evidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A Punjab-based YouTuber has been detained for alleged involvement in a Pakistani espionage network, police announced on Wednesday.
Jasbir Singh, also known as Jaan Mahal, reportedly provided sensitive information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence under the guise of running a popular travel and cooking YouTube channel.
Investigations have revealed ties to high-profile Pakistani contacts, implicating Singh in espionage activities. Efforts are ongoing to uncover the network and collaborators involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement