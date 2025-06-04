Left Menu

Punjab YouTuber Arrested in Pakistani Espionage Case

A Punjab-based YouTuber, Jasbir Singh, was arrested for allegedly being part of a terror-backed espionage network, spying for Pakistan's ISI. Connected with influencer Jyoti Malhotra, Singh used his platform as a cover for espionage activities. Authorities are investigating the broader network, identifying collaborators, and retrieving deleted evidence.

Punjab YouTuber Arrested in Pakistani Espionage Case
  • India

A Punjab-based YouTuber has been detained for alleged involvement in a Pakistani espionage network, police announced on Wednesday.

Jasbir Singh, also known as Jaan Mahal, reportedly provided sensitive information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence under the guise of running a popular travel and cooking YouTube channel.

Investigations have revealed ties to high-profile Pakistani contacts, implicating Singh in espionage activities. Efforts are ongoing to uncover the network and collaborators involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

