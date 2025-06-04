Punjab YouTuber Arrested in Pakistani Espionage Case

A Punjab-based YouTuber has been detained for alleged involvement in a Pakistani espionage network, police announced on Wednesday.

Jasbir Singh, also known as Jaan Mahal, reportedly provided sensitive information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence under the guise of running a popular travel and cooking YouTube channel.

Investigations have revealed ties to high-profile Pakistani contacts, implicating Singh in espionage activities. Efforts are ongoing to uncover the network and collaborators involved.

