Travel Agency Clerk Arrested for Massive Ticket Fraud

Updated: 04-06-2025 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old ticketing clerk named Tarun Rastogi has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a businessman of over Rs 8.8 lakh, according to police reports. The deception involved the pretext of booking air tickets, leveraging Rastogi's position at a private travel company on Barakhamba Road.

Police registered a case on May 31 after a complaint revealed multiple fraudulent bookings. Rastogi initially established credibility with successful transactions, but between April 29 and May 7, he orchestrated the systematic cancellation of tickets after collecting payments into his personal bank account, without returning the money.

Rastogi has confessed to orchestrating the fraud, with evidence pointing to similar past infractions in several Delhi locations. The investigation unveiled his modus operandi of targeting bulk booking clients, building trust, and exploiting company resources to divert funds for personal gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

