Sudan's Ongoing Struggle: Ex-PM Slams Military Moves as 'Fake'
Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has criticised the military's efforts to establish a new government, warning that recent victories in Khartoum will not resolve the ongoing civil war. Hamdok stresses that a military solution is unattainable and emphasizes the need for addressing the root causes to achieve lasting peace.
- Country:
- Morocco
Sudan's ongoing civil conflict cannot be resolved through military means, former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has asserted. Speaking to the Associated Press, Hamdok dismissed the military's formation of a government as "fake." Despite the military reclaiming Khartoum, he maintains that sustainable peace requires addressing deep-seated issues.
Hamdok, an economist now leading a civilian coalition, argued that conflicts' root causes—such as social inequalities and governance issues—must be tackled. The ex-PM, who resigned in early 2022 after a coup, sees recent military victories and leadership changes as superficial in the broader context of Sudan's unrest.
The humanitarian cost remains dire. The two-year civil war has resulted in significant casualties and displacement. Hamdok highlighted that only through a ceasefire and democratic processes can Sudan hope to emerge from the grips of turmoil that foreign powers have exacerbated.
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Democracy: A Call for 'One Nation, One Election'
Pushkar Singh Dhami Advocates 'One Nation, One Poll' for Strengthened Democracy
Empowering Consumer Litigation: A Pillar of Participatory Democracy
Venezuela's Struggle for Democracy: Elections Amid Economic Crisis
SA Refutes Refugee Claims by Afrikaners: A Constitutional Democracy Misrepresented