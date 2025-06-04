Left Menu

Sudan's Ongoing Struggle: Ex-PM Slams Military Moves as 'Fake'

Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has criticised the military's efforts to establish a new government, warning that recent victories in Khartoum will not resolve the ongoing civil war. Hamdok stresses that a military solution is unattainable and emphasizes the need for addressing the root causes to achieve lasting peace.

Sudan's ongoing civil conflict cannot be resolved through military means, former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has asserted. Speaking to the Associated Press, Hamdok dismissed the military's formation of a government as "fake." Despite the military reclaiming Khartoum, he maintains that sustainable peace requires addressing deep-seated issues.

Hamdok, an economist now leading a civilian coalition, argued that conflicts' root causes—such as social inequalities and governance issues—must be tackled. The ex-PM, who resigned in early 2022 after a coup, sees recent military victories and leadership changes as superficial in the broader context of Sudan's unrest.

The humanitarian cost remains dire. The two-year civil war has resulted in significant casualties and displacement. Hamdok highlighted that only through a ceasefire and democratic processes can Sudan hope to emerge from the grips of turmoil that foreign powers have exacerbated.

