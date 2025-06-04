Sudan's ongoing civil conflict cannot be resolved through military means, former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has asserted. Speaking to the Associated Press, Hamdok dismissed the military's formation of a government as "fake." Despite the military reclaiming Khartoum, he maintains that sustainable peace requires addressing deep-seated issues.

Hamdok, an economist now leading a civilian coalition, argued that conflicts' root causes—such as social inequalities and governance issues—must be tackled. The ex-PM, who resigned in early 2022 after a coup, sees recent military victories and leadership changes as superficial in the broader context of Sudan's unrest.

The humanitarian cost remains dire. The two-year civil war has resulted in significant casualties and displacement. Hamdok highlighted that only through a ceasefire and democratic processes can Sudan hope to emerge from the grips of turmoil that foreign powers have exacerbated.