U.S. to Veto U.N. Ceasefire Resolution Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

The United States has informed its ally Israel that it plans to veto a United Nations Security Council demand for an 'immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire' in Gaza. The Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution, supported by 10 of its members, that also demands aid access across the Palestinian enclave.

Amid warnings of impending famine, humanitarian aid in Gaza remains sparse since Israel lifted a blockade. The U.S. mission to the U.N. has not publicly disclosed its planned actions, while Israel has rejected ceasefire calls, emphasizing its stance against allowing Hamas to remain in control.

Violence in Gaza persists, with dozens killed in recent strikes, and aid dissemination has been fraught with delays. The newly formed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation reports challenges in delivering aid amidst ongoing military actions, as international voices continue to call for unhindered humanitarian access.

(With inputs from agencies.)