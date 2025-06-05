Left Menu

United States Vetoes UN Resolution Amidst Gaza Tensions

The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza because it wasn't linked to the release of hostages. The resolution also did not condemn Hamas' attack on Israel. Tensions remain high as conflicting demands hinder progress towards peace.

The United States exercised its veto power in the UN Security Council on Wednesday, blocking a resolution that demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The principal reason for the veto was the resolution's failure to link the ceasefire with the release of hostages.

This resolution, which received support from 14 of the 15 council members, did not address the deadly attack by Hamas in Israel on October 7, 2023. The U.S. insists that Hamas disarm and withdraw from Gaza, demands that were not incorporated into the resolution.

Opposition to the resolution reflects persisting complexities in international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where calls for lifting blockades and ensuring aid delivery are met with resistance due to security considerations and distrust between parties involved.

