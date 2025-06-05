Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Ukraine Targets Russian Bombers

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the U.S. President Donald Trump of a response to Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's nuclear-capable bomber fleet. With war intensifying, both leaders discussed the situation, potential peace talks, and international issues such as Iran's nuclear program, despite previous silence from Trump on the subject.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 02:55 IST
Tensions Flare as Ukraine Targets Russian Bombers
Putin

In a tense diplomatic exchange, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed U.S. President Donald Trump of a forthcoming response after Ukrainian forces targeted Russia's nuclear-capable bomber fleet. As the conflict in Ukraine intensifies, both leaders addressed peace talks and regional tensions, particularly concerning Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Despite nearly four months of persistent diplomacy, Putin expressed skepticism about Ukraine's commitment to peace, citing recent attacks as evidence. Trump's conversations with Putin spanned over an hour, touching upon Ukrainian aggression and broader international concerns, indicating a complex geopolitical situation.

The discussion also highlighted looming risks of nuclear escalation, a pressing concern given Russia and the U.S.'s status as the world's largest nuclear powers. While acknowledging productive ceasefire discussions, Putin accused Ukraine's leadership of terrorism, complicating the path towards resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025