In a tense diplomatic exchange, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed U.S. President Donald Trump of a forthcoming response after Ukrainian forces targeted Russia's nuclear-capable bomber fleet. As the conflict in Ukraine intensifies, both leaders addressed peace talks and regional tensions, particularly concerning Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Despite nearly four months of persistent diplomacy, Putin expressed skepticism about Ukraine's commitment to peace, citing recent attacks as evidence. Trump's conversations with Putin spanned over an hour, touching upon Ukrainian aggression and broader international concerns, indicating a complex geopolitical situation.

The discussion also highlighted looming risks of nuclear escalation, a pressing concern given Russia and the U.S.'s status as the world's largest nuclear powers. While acknowledging productive ceasefire discussions, Putin accused Ukraine's leadership of terrorism, complicating the path towards resolution.

