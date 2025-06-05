Global Tensions Rise Amid Political Clashes and Economic Struggles

In a recent sweep of global news, Iran's Supreme Leader has firmly dismissed U.S. nuclear proposals, reaffirming Tehran's dedication to uranium enrichment despite prolonged tensions. The proposal, mediated by Oman, fails to address Iran's persistent concerns over national interests.

Meanwhile, the British Royal Family remains in headlines, with reports suggesting Prince Harry considered adopting the Spencer surname amidst issues over his children's passport applications. This coincides with increasing scrutiny over the use of royal titles.

In Asia, geopolitical dynamics are shifting as North Korea extends unconditional support to Russia amidst ongoing global conflicts, while a burgeoning student movement in Cuba protests against escalating internet costs. In technology, Japan's ispace aims for a historic moon landing, highlighting humanity's continued exploration of space.