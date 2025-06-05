World Bank Resumes Funding to Uganda Amid Anti-LGBT Law Concerns

The World Bank announced on Thursday its decision to resume funding for Uganda, nearly two years after suspending new financing in response to the country's controversial anti-LGBT law. This law enforces severe penalties, including life imprisonment and the death penalty, contradicting the bank's core values.

Efforts were made in collaboration with Ugandan authorities to establish strong mitigation measures to prevent harm stemming from the legislation. According to a World Bank spokesperson, these measures have now been deemed satisfactory, allowing for ongoing and new projects to proceed.

Three new projects, focusing on social protection, education, and support for displaced persons, have received approval from the board. As a significant source of external financing for Uganda, particularly in infrastructure, the World Bank's renewed support marks an important development for the East African nation.

