Left Menu

World Bank Resumes Funding to Uganda Amid Anti-LGBT Law Concerns

The World Bank has decided to resume funding to Uganda after a suspension due to the Anti-Homosexuality Act, which includes harsh penalties. The bank worked with Uganda to mitigate potential harm, and new projects in social protection, education, and refugee aid have been approved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:43 IST
World Bank Resumes Funding to Uganda Amid Anti-LGBT Law Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uganda

The World Bank announced on Thursday its decision to resume funding for Uganda, nearly two years after suspending new financing in response to the country's controversial anti-LGBT law. This law enforces severe penalties, including life imprisonment and the death penalty, contradicting the bank's core values.

Efforts were made in collaboration with Ugandan authorities to establish strong mitigation measures to prevent harm stemming from the legislation. According to a World Bank spokesperson, these measures have now been deemed satisfactory, allowing for ongoing and new projects to proceed.

Three new projects, focusing on social protection, education, and support for displaced persons, have received approval from the board. As a significant source of external financing for Uganda, particularly in infrastructure, the World Bank's renewed support marks an important development for the East African nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025