Daring Rescue: 11 Employees Abducted, Six Saved in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, militants abducted 11 private company employees. Police successfully rescued six, while a search operation continues for the remaining hostages. Simultaneously, residents in Tirah Valley prevented an abduction attempt of a Pakistan army soldier.
In a dramatic incident in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, unidentified militants abducted 11 employees of a private company on Thursday, according to official reports. The incident has prompted swift action from law enforcement as efforts persist to locate further hostages.
The abducted employees were traveling in three vehicles from Islamabad to Quetta when they were taken near Domanda Bridge in the Dera Ismail Khan district. Police, acting promptly on alerts, were successful in rescuing six individuals, while a search operation led by District Police Officer and Counter Terrorism Department officials aims to secure the freedom of the remaining five captives.
Adding to the region's tense atmosphere, another attempted abduction was thwarted by local residents in Tirah Valley of Khyber district bordering Afghanistan, wherein they successfully defended a Pakistan army soldier from being kidnapped.
