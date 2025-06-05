Left Menu

Daring Rescue: 11 Employees Abducted, Six Saved in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, militants abducted 11 private company employees. Police successfully rescued six, while a search operation continues for the remaining hostages. Simultaneously, residents in Tirah Valley prevented an abduction attempt of a Pakistan army soldier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:02 IST
Daring Rescue: 11 Employees Abducted, Six Saved in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic incident in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, unidentified militants abducted 11 employees of a private company on Thursday, according to official reports. The incident has prompted swift action from law enforcement as efforts persist to locate further hostages.

The abducted employees were traveling in three vehicles from Islamabad to Quetta when they were taken near Domanda Bridge in the Dera Ismail Khan district. Police, acting promptly on alerts, were successful in rescuing six individuals, while a search operation led by District Police Officer and Counter Terrorism Department officials aims to secure the freedom of the remaining five captives.

Adding to the region's tense atmosphere, another attempted abduction was thwarted by local residents in Tirah Valley of Khyber district bordering Afghanistan, wherein they successfully defended a Pakistan army soldier from being kidnapped.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025