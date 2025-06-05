Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Foil Russian Missile Threat

The Ukrainian military successfully targeted Russian missile systems in the Bryansk region, which were poised for attack. Ukraine's general staff reported that one launcher detonated, damaging two others. The likely target of the planned attack was Kyiv, highlighted through Telegram communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military claimed a successful strike on Russian missile systems in the Bryansk region, foiling a potential attack.

According to Ukraine's general staff, one of the missile launchers exploded, while two others sustained likely damage during the operation.

The Telegram messaging app was used to relay information that Kyiv was a probable target of the thwarted assault, emphasizing the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

