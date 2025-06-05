The Federal Security Service of Russia has accused British intelligence of utilizing the British Council as a clandestine front to destabilize Russia. This revelation comes amidst escalating tensions following President Vladimir Putin's military operations in Ukraine, leading to Britain being perceived as a primary adversary by Russian officials.

In response to the allegations, the British Council, an organization dedicated to promoting cultural relations and education worldwide, has been silent. Its contact with Russian academic staff has been scrutinized, with the FSB highlighting cooperation in regions that could potentially harm Russian national security interests.

Amidst these accusations, the Federal Security Service has issued formal warnings to Russian citizens and urged allied nations to sever ties with the British Council. Founded in the 1930s to augment British influence internationally, the Council now faces significant challenges in navigating these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)