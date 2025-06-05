Left Menu

Pryluky's Night Tragedy: Drone Strikes and Grief

A Russian drone attack on Pryluky, Ukraine, resulted in the deaths of at least five people, including a 1-year-old child and his family. The city, far from military targets, endured strikes causing casualties and destruction. Diplomatic efforts for peace remain stagnant as hostilities persist across Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:06 IST
Pryluky's Night Tragedy: Drone Strikes and Grief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A tragic nighttime drone strike by Russian forces claimed the lives of at least five civilians, including a 1-year-old, his mother, and grandmother, in the Ukrainian city of Pryluky. The attack struck fear into the community, with six drones targeting residential areas.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lamented the loss, highlighting that the child was the grandson of an emergency responder. Despite Zelenskyy's appeals for global sanctions, peace efforts have stalled, with Russia's stance remaining unchanged.

Pryluky, a city devoid of significant military assets, faces its second strike in a year. Meanwhile, other Ukrainian regions, like Kharkiv and Kherson, suffered similar drone assaults, causing injuries and devastation among civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025