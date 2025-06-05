A tragic nighttime drone strike by Russian forces claimed the lives of at least five civilians, including a 1-year-old, his mother, and grandmother, in the Ukrainian city of Pryluky. The attack struck fear into the community, with six drones targeting residential areas.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lamented the loss, highlighting that the child was the grandson of an emergency responder. Despite Zelenskyy's appeals for global sanctions, peace efforts have stalled, with Russia's stance remaining unchanged.

Pryluky, a city devoid of significant military assets, faces its second strike in a year. Meanwhile, other Ukrainian regions, like Kharkiv and Kherson, suffered similar drone assaults, causing injuries and devastation among civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)