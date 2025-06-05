Controversy Erupts Over Delhi School Fee Regulation Ordinance
The AAP criticizes the Delhi government's ordinance on school fee regulation, accusing it of bypassing democratic processes and enabling fee hikes. The bill's secrecy and lack of public consultation have led to widespread concern. Opposition demands a special assembly session and transparency in the legislative process.
- Country:
- India
The AAP on Thursday condemned the Delhi government's decision to introduce an ordinance on school fee regulation, alleging it bypasses traditional legislative processes and lacks public consultation. Opposition Leader Atishi claimed it may lead to increased fees rather than regulation.
Atishi criticized the alleged lack of transparency, with the bill remaining unseen by parents, lawyers, and even MLAs. She accused Education Minister Ashish Sood of favoring private schools by avoiding an assembly debate.
Demanding a special assembly session, Atishi urged a transparent legislative process before implementing the measure. The BJP-led government, however, believes the ordinance will provide relief from arbitrary fee hikes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
