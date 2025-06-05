Punjab Police Dismantles International Drug Cartels

In a significant operation, Punjab Police has successfully dismantled two international drug cartels. The operation led to the arrest of six individuals, with connections that stretched across borders, including links to Pakistan-based smugglers.

One cartel operated under the guise of livestock trade, recovering four kilograms of heroin. This cartel, led by Sevenbir, cleverly disguised their drug operations as part of a legitimate business. The intelligence gathered indicated that Sevenbir received narcotics near the international border, using drones for delivery.

Further inquiry reveals that Jasbir Kaur maintained cross-border connections, associating with the infamous smuggler Ranjeet alias Cheeta. As investigations proceed, more arrests are expected, and additional recoveries may occur. Two FIRs have been lodged in Amritsar as the police continue their pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)