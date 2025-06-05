Parliament's Special Session Debate: A Clash Over Timing and Judicial Corruption

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has described every parliamentary session as 'special' in light of opposition demands for a dedicated session to tackle Operation Sindoor. His remarks came following criticism from opposition parties over the perceived urgency to convene Parliament 47 days earlier than usual.

Rijiju mentioned the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs' recommendation to the president to summon Parliament from July 21 to August 12, while clarifying that the official commencement will align with the summon date set by Rashtrapati Ji. The opposition alleges the government is evading immediate discussions on the Pahalgam attack and the INDIA bloc's demands for accountability over terrorist actions.

The session also aims to address serious allegations of judicial corruption involving Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma. Despite a Supreme Court-appointed committee's indictment, Justice Varma remains undeterred, resulting in judicial assignments being revoked. This situation underscores the broader discourse on judicial accountability, with impeachment proceedings looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)