Left Menu

Parliament's Special Session Debate: A Clash Over Timing and Judicial Corruption

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the importance of each Parliament session amid opposition demands for a special session to discuss Operation Sindoor. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs proposed convening Parliament from July 21. This timing sparked criticism, as opposition seeks earlier discussions on urgent issues like the Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:03 IST
Parliament's Special Session Debate: A Clash Over Timing and Judicial Corruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has described every parliamentary session as 'special' in light of opposition demands for a dedicated session to tackle Operation Sindoor. His remarks came following criticism from opposition parties over the perceived urgency to convene Parliament 47 days earlier than usual.

Rijiju mentioned the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs' recommendation to the president to summon Parliament from July 21 to August 12, while clarifying that the official commencement will align with the summon date set by Rashtrapati Ji. The opposition alleges the government is evading immediate discussions on the Pahalgam attack and the INDIA bloc's demands for accountability over terrorist actions.

The session also aims to address serious allegations of judicial corruption involving Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma. Despite a Supreme Court-appointed committee's indictment, Justice Varma remains undeterred, resulting in judicial assignments being revoked. This situation underscores the broader discourse on judicial accountability, with impeachment proceedings looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025