Police Crackdown Uncovers Massive Opium Haul in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police seized opium worth Rs 1.5 crore and arrested six people during coordinated raids. Acting on a tip-off, raids were conducted in Korrah, Lohsinghna, and Mufassil police station areas. Among the seized items were opium, chemicals, cash, phones, and vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Jharkhand police seized opium valued at Rs 1.5 crore and apprehended six individuals. The simultaneous raids took place in the Hazaribag district, targeting Korrah, Lohsinghna, and Mufassil areas based on insider information, according to police sources.

The operation, which unfolded on Wednesday night, resulted in the confiscation of 14.9 kg of opium, along with 28.57 kg of chemical substances designed for mixing with the opium. Law enforcement officials also recovered Rs 66,000 in cash, six mobile phones, two motorcycles, a scooter, and an electronic weighing machine.

As further investigations continue, authorities are piecing together the network involved in this illicit trade, aiming to dismantle the drug trafficking operations in the region, stated SP Anjani Anjan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

