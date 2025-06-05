Outrage over Metro Station Tragedy: Toddler's Fight for Justice

In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and is now in critical condition, local police reported Thursday.

The child, the daughter of daily wage laborers, was taken late Wednesday night while she slept under a metro station. The perpetrator seized the girl and assaulted her at a secluded location, according to authorities. Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Ashish Kumar Srivastav, immediately inspected the crime site.

Following the attack, the young victim was urgently hospitalized and has since been transferred to a more advanced medical facility for further treatment, where her condition remains critical. In response, police have filed a case under relevant sections at Alambagh police station and have launched a comprehensive investigation. Five dedicated teams are actively working to track down the assailant, scouring CCTV footage for crucial leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)