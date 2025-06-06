Tensions Soar as Israel Targets Hezbollah Drone Sites in Beirut

In a significant escalation, the Israeli military launched strikes on several sites in Beirut's southern suburbs, pinpointing underground facilities purported to be used by Hezbollah for drone production. The strikes come just before the Eid al-Adha holiday and target eight buildings across four locations.

This marks the first attack on the capital's outskirts in more than a month, and the fourth since a US-brokered ceasefire with Hezbollah in November. Despite the ceasefire, Israel has conducted nearly daily strikes in Lebanon, arguing these are necessary to prevent Hezbollah from regrouping and bolstering its military capabilities.

The conflict has had devastating effects, claiming over 4,000 lives in Lebanon and leading to calls for Hezbollah to disarm. However, the group insists on retaining its arsenal until Israel ceases its airstrikes and vacates occupied territories along the southern Lebanon border.