UN Pushes for Two-State Solution Amidst Rising Tensions
The UN is urging world leaders to support a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia aims to address this decades-old issue. Despite Israel's absence, leaders hope to mobilize international efforts towards peace and recognize Palestine as a state.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is rallying international support for the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. At an upcoming UN conference, Guterres stressed the necessity of materializing conditions for peace, with France and Saudi Arabia at the helm of the meeting.
Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected both one-state and two-state solutions, the international community is urged to address urgent matters, including the violence in Gaza. The conference, spanning June 17-20, 2023, aims at concrete actions and mobilizing resources for a lasting resolution.
The forum also strives to increase recognition of Palestine as a state, backed by over 145 UN member nations. Despite tension with Israel, world leaders including French President Macron emphasize the urgency of finding a sustainable peace plan in the war-torn region.
