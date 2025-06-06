Left Menu

UN Pushes for Two-State Solution Amidst Rising Tensions

The UN is urging world leaders to support a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia aims to address this decades-old issue. Despite Israel's absence, leaders hope to mobilize international efforts towards peace and recognize Palestine as a state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 06-06-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 03:21 IST
UN Pushes for Two-State Solution Amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is rallying international support for the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. At an upcoming UN conference, Guterres stressed the necessity of materializing conditions for peace, with France and Saudi Arabia at the helm of the meeting.

Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected both one-state and two-state solutions, the international community is urged to address urgent matters, including the violence in Gaza. The conference, spanning June 17-20, 2023, aims at concrete actions and mobilizing resources for a lasting resolution.

The forum also strives to increase recognition of Palestine as a state, backed by over 145 UN member nations. Despite tension with Israel, world leaders including French President Macron emphasize the urgency of finding a sustainable peace plan in the war-torn region.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025