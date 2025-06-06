NATO Summit Deliberations: Zelenskiy's Anticipated Presence Amid Trump Concerns

The upcoming NATO summit in The Hague is set to be highly choreographed, with officials aiming to keep discussions concise and carefully manage the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to avoid any fallout with Donald Trump. The agenda carefully navigates sensitive geopolitics concerning Russia, Ukraine, and internal alliance dynamics.

Diplomats are unsure if Zelenskiy will attend the summit directly, though he may attend a pre-summit dinner. The official summit statement's acknowledgment of Russia as a threat and support for Ukraine is still undecided. These measures are designed to mitigate any flare-ups, notably given Trump's contentious recent interactions with Zelenskiy.

This year's summit likely won't hold a formal NATO-Ukraine Council meeting. Nonetheless, practical adjustments could still ensure Ukraine's representation, crucial to signalling continued support amidst European security concerns. Within this framework, a key highlight is the agreement to significantly increase military spending, a long-standing demand by Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)