Russia's Massive Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine

In a significant escalation, Russia's Defence Ministry announced a comprehensive strike on military targets within Ukraine. The attack, intended as retaliation for alleged Ukrainian 'terrorist acts' against Russia, saw the use of long-range weapons across air, sea, and land, asserting the destruction of various military installations.

According to the Defense Ministry, Russian forces successfully engaged a range of military and military-related infrastructure. In conjunction with the assault, Russian troops reportedly seized control of the settlement of Fedorivka in eastern Ukraine, highlighting an advance on that front.

Despite these claims, Reuters was unable to independently verify the report of battlefield activities, encompassing the dramatic missile and drone attack that resulted in casualties in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

