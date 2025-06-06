Left Menu

Russia's Massive Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry reported a massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military targets in response to alleged Ukrainian 'terrorist acts.' Using air, sea, and land weapons, Russia claimed success in hitting military sites. Three casualties were reported in Kyiv. The capture of Fedorivka was also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Russia

In a significant escalation, Russia's Defence Ministry announced a comprehensive strike on military targets within Ukraine. The attack, intended as retaliation for alleged Ukrainian 'terrorist acts' against Russia, saw the use of long-range weapons across air, sea, and land, asserting the destruction of various military installations.

According to the Defense Ministry, Russian forces successfully engaged a range of military and military-related infrastructure. In conjunction with the assault, Russian troops reportedly seized control of the settlement of Fedorivka in eastern Ukraine, highlighting an advance on that front.

Despite these claims, Reuters was unable to independently verify the report of battlefield activities, encompassing the dramatic missile and drone attack that resulted in casualties in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

